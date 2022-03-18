CVD Equipment Co. (NASDAQ:CVV) Short Interest Update

CVD Equipment Co. (NASDAQ:CVV – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 27,600 shares, a decline of 22.3% from the February 13th total of 35,500 shares. Approximately 0.5% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 25,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.1 days.
CVV opened at $4.15 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.56. The stock has a market cap of $27.89 million, a PE ratio of 51.88 and a beta of 1.45. CVD Equipment has a 1 year low of $3.82 and a 1 year high of $6.37.
A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. AMH Equity Ltd acquired a new stake in CVD Equipment in the 4th quarter valued at $2,726,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new stake in CVD Equipment in the 3rd quarter valued at $208,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in CVD Equipment by 20.8% in the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 14,352 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 2,474 shares in the last quarter. 28.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
CVD Equipment Company Profile (Get Rating)
CVD Equipment Corp. engages in the design, development, and manufacture of chemical vapor deposition, gas control, and other state-of-the-art equipment and process solutions. It operates through the following segments: Chemical Vapor Deposition (CVD), Stainless Design Concepts (SDC), Materials, and Corporate.
