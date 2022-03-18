CVD Equipment Co. (NASDAQ:CVV) Short Interest Update

CVD Equipment Co. (NASDAQ:CVV – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 27,600 shares, a decline of 22.3% from the February 13th total of 35,500 shares. Approximately 0.5% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 25,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.1 days.

CVV opened at $4.15 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.56. The stock has a market cap of $27.89 million, a PE ratio of 51.88 and a beta of 1.45. CVD Equipment has a 1 year low of $3.82 and a 1 year high of $6.37.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. AMH Equity Ltd acquired a new stake in CVD Equipment in the 4th quarter valued at $2,726,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new stake in CVD Equipment in the 3rd quarter valued at $208,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in CVD Equipment by 20.8% in the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 14,352 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 2,474 shares in the last quarter. 28.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on CVD Equipment in a research report on Friday. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

CVD Equipment Corp. engages in the design, development, and manufacture of chemical vapor deposition, gas control, and other state-of-the-art equipment and process solutions. It operates through the following segments: Chemical Vapor Deposition (CVD), Stainless Design Concepts (SDC), Materials, and Corporate.

