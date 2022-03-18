CVD Equipment (NASDAQ:CVV) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of CVD Equipment (NASDAQ:CVVGet Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Shares of CVV opened at $4.15 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.88 and a beta of 1.45. CVD Equipment has a 52-week low of $3.82 and a 52-week high of $6.37.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CVV. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in CVD Equipment by 20.8% during the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 14,352 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 2,474 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new stake in shares of CVD Equipment in the 3rd quarter valued at about $208,000. Finally, AMH Equity Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of CVD Equipment in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,726,000. 28.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CVD Equipment Company Profile (Get Rating)

CVD Equipment Corp. engages in the design, development, and manufacture of chemical vapor deposition, gas control, and other state-of-the-art equipment and process solutions. It operates through the following segments: Chemical Vapor Deposition (CVD), Stainless Design Concepts (SDC), Materials, and Corporate.

