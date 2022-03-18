CVD Equipment (NASDAQ:CVV) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of CVD Equipment (NASDAQ:CVV – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Shares of CVV opened at $4.15 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.88 and a beta of 1.45. CVD Equipment has a 52-week low of $3.82 and a 52-week high of $6.37.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CVV. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in CVD Equipment by 20.8% during the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 14,352 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 2,474 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new stake in shares of CVD Equipment in the 3rd quarter valued at about $208,000. Finally, AMH Equity Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of CVD Equipment in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,726,000. 28.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CVD Equipment Corp. engages in the design, development, and manufacture of chemical vapor deposition, gas control, and other state-of-the-art equipment and process solutions. It operates through the following segments: Chemical Vapor Deposition (CVD), Stainless Design Concepts (SDC), Materials, and Corporate.

