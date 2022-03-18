CVR Energy (NYSE:CVI) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Buy”

CVR Energy (NYSE:CVI – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $23.00 target price on the oil and gas company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 6.78% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Headquartered in Sugar Land, Texas, CVR ENERGY, INC. is an independent refiner and marketer of high value transportation fuels and, through a limited partnership, a producer of ammonia and urea ammonia nitrate fertilizers. CVR Energy’s petroleum business includes full-coking sour crude refinery in Coffeyville, Kan. In addition, CVR Energy’s supporting businesses include a crude oil gathering system serving central Kansas, northern Oklahoma and southwest Nebraska; storage and terminal facilities for asphalt and refined fuels in Phillipsburg, Kan.; and a rack marketing division supplying product to customers through tanker trucks and at throughput terminals. “

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of CVR Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $19.00 in a report on Thursday, December 9th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of CVR Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Scotiabank raised shares of CVR Energy from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $12.00 to $20.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of CVR Energy from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Wolfe Research raised shares of CVR Energy from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, January 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.67.

Shares of NYSE CVI traded up $1.04 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $21.54. 867,555 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 776,484. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15. The business’s 50 day moving average is $20.33. The stock has a market cap of $2.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 89.75 and a beta of 1.66. CVR Energy has a one year low of $11.22 and a one year high of $24.54.

CVR Energy (NYSE:CVI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The oil and gas company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.25). The firm had revenue of $2.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.79 billion. CVR Energy had a negative return on equity of 24.83% and a net margin of 0.35%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($1.18) earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that CVR Energy will post 0.25 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Voloridge Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of CVR Energy by 58.3% during the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 247,998 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,132,000 after purchasing an additional 91,325 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of CVR Energy by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 517,632 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $9,297,000 after purchasing an additional 42,717 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of CVR Energy by 18.4% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,121,383 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $18,682,000 after purchasing an additional 174,477 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of CVR Energy by 26.6% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 274,363 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,928,000 after purchasing an additional 57,681 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Duality Advisers LP acquired a new stake in shares of CVR Energy during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,175,000. Institutional investors own 91.49% of the company’s stock.

CVR Energy, Inc is a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of petroleum refining and marketing business. It operates through the following segments: Petroleum and Nitrogen Fertilizer. The company was founded in September 1906 and is headquartered in Sugar Land, TX.

