CVR Partners (NYSE:UAN) Reaches New 52-Week High at $121.76

CVR Partners, LP (NYSE:UAN – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $121.76 and last traded at $121.76, with a volume of 3933 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $114.09.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on UAN shares. TheStreet raised CVR Partners from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. StockNews.com lowered CVR Partners from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th.

Get CVR Partners alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78. The business has a 50 day moving average of $101.52 and a 200-day moving average of $84.47. The stock has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a PE ratio of 16.61 and a beta of 1.65.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 14th. Investors of record on Monday, March 7th were paid a $5.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 4th. This represents a $20.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 16.90%. This is a positive change from CVR Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.93. CVR Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 285.95%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in CVR Partners in the 4th quarter valued at $625,000. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new position in CVR Partners in the 4th quarter valued at $1,199,000. Bluefin Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in CVR Partners in the 4th quarter valued at $215,000. PEAK6 Investments LLC raised its holdings in CVR Partners by 41.0% in the 4th quarter. PEAK6 Investments LLC now owns 5,419 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $448,000 after acquiring an additional 1,576 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in CVR Partners in the 4th quarter valued at $207,000. Institutional investors own 21.45% of the company’s stock.

About CVR Partners (NYSE:UAN)

CVR Partners LP is a holding company, which engages in the nitrogen fertilizer business. Its products include ammonia and urea ammonium nitrate fertilizers. The company was founded on June 1, 2007 and is headquartered in Sugar Land, TX.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for CVR Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVR Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.