Cybin (CLXPF) and Its Peers Critical Comparison

Cybin (OTCMKTS:CLXPF – Get Rating) is one of 687 public companies in the “Holding & other investment offices” industry, but how does it contrast to its peers? We will compare Cybin to related businesses based on the strength of its earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends, profitability, institutional ownership, valuation and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Cybin and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cybin N/A N/A N/A Cybin Competitors 34.68% -22.46% 2.34%

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Cybin and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cybin 0 0 4 0 3.00 Cybin Competitors 184 719 1019 21 2.45

Cybin presently has a consensus target price of $10.50, indicating a potential upside of 1,180.49%. As a group, “Holding & other investment offices” companies have a potential upside of 66.06%. Given Cybin’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Cybin is more favorable than its peers.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.0% of Cybin shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 51.7% of shares of all “Holding & other investment offices” companies are owned by institutional investors. 22.0% of shares of all “Holding & other investment offices” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Cybin and its peers revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Cybin $680,000.00 -$24.42 million -3.42 Cybin Competitors $1.11 billion $50.43 million -24.12

Cybin’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than Cybin. Cybin is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Summary

Cybin peers beat Cybin on 7 of the 12 factors compared.

Cybin Company Profile (Get Rating)

Cybin Inc., a life sciences company, focuses on developing psychedelic therapeutics to treat various psychiatric and neurological conditions. The company operates through two segments, Serenity Life and Natures Journey. The Serenity Life segment engages in the research and development of pharmaceutical and nutraceutical psilocybin products. The Natures Journey segment focuses on non-psychedelic medical mushroom nutraceutical products. The company offers its products through various form factors, such as capsules, powders, and effervescent tablets. Cybin Inc. is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

