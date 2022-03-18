Cypress Development (CVE:CYP) Trading Down 4.2%

Shares of Cypress Development Corp. (CVE:CYP – Get Rating) were down 4.2% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as C$1.37 and last traded at C$1.38. Approximately 89,766 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 75% from the average daily volume of 356,970 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.44.
Separately, Alliance Global Partners set a C$3.75 price objective on shares of Cypress Development and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 10th.
The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$1.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$1.76. The stock has a market capitalization of C$191.74 million and a P/E ratio of -120.00.
Cypress Development Company Profile (CVE:CYP)
Cypress Development Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in the United States and Canada. It explores for lithium, zinc, and silver deposits. The company's flagship project is the Clayton Valley lithium project covering an area of approximately 5,430 acres located in southwest Nevada.
