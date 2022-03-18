Cypress Development (CVE:CYP) Trading Down 4.2%

Shares of Cypress Development Corp. (CVE:CYP – Get Rating) were down 4.2% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as C$1.37 and last traded at C$1.38. Approximately 89,766 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 75% from the average daily volume of 356,970 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.44.

Separately, Alliance Global Partners set a C$3.75 price objective on shares of Cypress Development and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 10th.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$1.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$1.76. The stock has a market capitalization of C$191.74 million and a P/E ratio of -120.00.

In other news, Director Gaydon Pettit James sold 36,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$2.22, for a total value of C$79,884.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 599,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,329,402.90. Also, Director Donald George Myers sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$1.89, for a total transaction of C$94,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 190,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$359,100.

Cypress Development Company Profile (CVE:CYP)

Cypress Development Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in the United States and Canada. It explores for lithium, zinc, and silver deposits. The company's flagship project is the Clayton Valley lithium project covering an area of approximately 5,430 acres located in southwest Nevada.

