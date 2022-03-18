Cytek BioSciences (NASDAQ:CTKB) and Akoya Biosciences (NASDAQ:AKYA) Financial Comparison

Cytek BioSciences (NASDAQ:CTKB – Get Rating) and Akoya Biosciences (NASDAQ:AKYA – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, risk, valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability and earnings.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

25.6% of Cytek BioSciences shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 27.6% of Akoya Biosciences shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Cytek BioSciences and Akoya Biosciences’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cytek BioSciences $127.95 million 12.66 N/A N/A N/A Akoya Biosciences $42.44 million 11.21 -$16.71 million N/A N/A

Cytek BioSciences has higher revenue and earnings than Akoya Biosciences.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Cytek BioSciences and Akoya Biosciences, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cytek BioSciences 0 1 3 0 2.75 Akoya Biosciences 0 0 3 0 3.00

Cytek BioSciences currently has a consensus price target of $21.00, indicating a potential upside of 73.41%. Akoya Biosciences has a consensus price target of $20.00, indicating a potential upside of 56.37%. Given Cytek BioSciences’ higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Cytek BioSciences is more favorable than Akoya Biosciences.

Profitability

This table compares Cytek BioSciences and Akoya Biosciences’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cytek BioSciences N/A N/A N/A Akoya Biosciences -59.91% -67.77% -21.00%

Summary

Cytek BioSciences beats Akoya Biosciences on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

Cytek BioSciences Company Profile (Get Rating)

Cytek Biosciences Inc provides cell analysis solutions. The company developed high-resolution, high-content and high-sensitivity cell analysis technology called Full Spectrum Profiling. Cytek Biosciences Inc is based in FREMONT, Calif.

Akoya Biosciences Company Profile (Get Rating)

Akoya Biosciences, Inc., a life sciences technology company, provides spatial biology solutions focused on transforming discovery and clinical research. The company offers single-cell imaging solutions that allow researchers to phenotype cells with spatial context and visualize how they organize and interact to influence disease progression and treatment response. It provides two distinct solutions, the CODEX and Phenoptics platforms, to serve the diverse needs of researchers across discovery, translational, and clinical research. The company was incorporated in 2015 and is headquartered in Marlborough, Massachusetts.

