D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) Shares Sold by IBM Retirement Fund

IBM Retirement Fund decreased its holdings in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Get Rating) by 41.5% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,541 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 3,923 shares during the quarter. IBM Retirement Fund’s holdings in D.R. Horton were worth $601,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bogart Wealth LLC acquired a new position in D.R. Horton in the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. grew its position in D.R. Horton by 108.3% in the third quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 352 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in D.R. Horton in the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in D.R. Horton in the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in D.R. Horton in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DHI opened at $83.20 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $87.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $92.41. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a one year low of $75.53 and a one year high of $110.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 6.03 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The company has a market capitalization of $29.48 billion, a PE ratio of 6.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.68.

D.R. Horton ( NYSE:DHI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The construction company reported $3.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.80 by $0.37. D.R. Horton had a net margin of 15.66% and a return on equity of 30.88%. The company had revenue of $7.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.72 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.14 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 15.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 17th were issued a dividend of $0.225 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 16th. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.08%. D.R. Horton’s payout ratio is 7.22%.

In other news, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 4,000 shares of D.R. Horton stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.53, for a total transaction of $354,120.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 423 shares of D.R. Horton stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.46, for a total transaction of $36,149.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on DHI shares. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $126.00 price objective on shares of D.R. Horton in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of D.R. Horton from $132.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of D.R. Horton in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $135.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of D.R. Horton from $116.00 to $108.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of D.R. Horton from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $119.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $116.77.

D.R. Horton, Inc engages in the construction and sale of single-family housing. It operates through the following segments: Homebuilding, Forestar, Financial Services, and Rental. The Homebuilding segment includes the acquisition and development of land and the construction and sale of residential homes.

