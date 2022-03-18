DA Davidson Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for Concrete Pumping Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBCP)

Concrete Pumping Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBCP – Get Rating) – Research analysts at DA Davidson lowered their FY2022 EPS estimates for Concrete Pumping in a report released on Tuesday, March 15th. DA Davidson analyst B. Thielman now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.35 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $0.37.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Concrete Pumping from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

Shares of BBCP opened at $6.96 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $394.41 million, a PE ratio of -87.00 and a beta of 1.10. Concrete Pumping has a 1 year low of $6.47 and a 1 year high of $9.70.

Concrete Pumping (NASDAQ:BBCP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.01). Concrete Pumping had a negative net margin of 0.48% and a positive return on equity of 3.60%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Concrete Pumping by 162.0% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 1,988 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in Concrete Pumping by 91.7% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 3,417 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new position in Concrete Pumping during the third quarter worth approximately $89,000. Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of Concrete Pumping by 214.5% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 10,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 7,193 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Colony Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Concrete Pumping in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $99,000. 35.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Concrete Pumping Holdings, Inc provides concrete pumping and waste management services in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company offers concrete pumping services to general contractors and concrete finishing companies in the commercial, infrastructure, and residential sectors under the Brundage-Bone and Camfaud brands; and industrial cleanup and containment services primarily to customers in the construction industry under the Eco-Pan brand.

