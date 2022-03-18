Dada Nexus (NASDAQ:DADA) Cut to “Neutral” at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Dada Nexus (NASDAQ:DADA – Get Rating) from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research report report published on Monday morning, Marketbeat reports. The firm currently has $7.50 target price on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on DADA. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Dada Nexus from $35.40 to $28.70 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Dada Nexus from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, January 31st. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Dada Nexus from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $17.50 in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Dada Nexus from $25.00 to $20.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $27.41.

Shares of NASDAQ DADA opened at $8.65 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $9.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.27. The company has a market cap of $2.02 billion, a PE ratio of -5.54 and a beta of 1.55. Dada Nexus has a 52-week low of $5.00 and a 52-week high of $33.40.

Dada Nexus ( NASDAQ:DADA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 8th. The company reported ($2.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by ($1.67). Dada Nexus had a negative net margin of 36.42% and a negative return on equity of 46.14%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.36) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Dada Nexus will post -0.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. US Bancorp DE purchased a new stake in shares of Dada Nexus in the third quarter worth $36,000. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in shares of Dada Nexus in the third quarter worth $37,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Dada Nexus by 282.8% in the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 6,083 shares in the last quarter. BP PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dada Nexus in the fourth quarter worth $155,000. Finally, Bayesian Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Dada Nexus in the fourth quarter worth $162,000. 24.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Dada Nexus Company Profile (Get Rating)

Dada Nexus Limited operates platform of local on-demand retail and delivery in China. It operates JDDJ, a local on-demand retail platform for consumers, retailers, and brand owners; and Dada Now, a local on-demand delivery platform for merchants and individual senders in various industries and product categories.

