Danaher (NYSE:DHR) Lowered to “Hold” at StockNews.com

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday.

DHR has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Danaher from $350.00 to $330.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Danaher from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $295.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 31st. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Danaher from $340.00 to $334.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Danaher from $355.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Danaher from $344.00 to $302.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $333.40.

Shares of NYSE DHR opened at $281.40 on Wednesday. Danaher has a 1 year low of $212.71 and a 1 year high of $333.96. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $278.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $301.84. The firm has a market cap of $201.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.43.

Danaher ( NYSE:DHR Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The conglomerate reported $2.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.50 by $0.19. Danaher had a net margin of 21.84% and a return on equity of 18.87%. The firm had revenue of $8.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.98 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.08 earnings per share. Danaher’s revenue was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Danaher will post 10.41 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Brian W. Ellis sold 5,365 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $293.99, for a total transaction of $1,577,256.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Joakim Weidemanis sold 20,508 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction on Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.24, for a total transaction of $5,849,701.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 11.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in shares of Danaher by 30.5% in the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 207,094 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $63,048,000 after purchasing an additional 48,378 shares during the last quarter. Hikari Power Ltd increased its position in shares of Danaher by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Hikari Power Ltd now owns 190,870 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $62,798,000 after purchasing an additional 580 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Danaher by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 14,005 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $4,234,000 after purchasing an additional 697 shares during the last quarter. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. increased its position in shares of Danaher by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. now owns 500,622 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $149,906,000 after purchasing an additional 27,667 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CastleArk Alternatives LLC bought a new stake in shares of Danaher in the 3rd quarter worth about $18,206,000. 82.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; flow cytometry, genomics, lab automation, centrifugation, particle counting and characterization; microscopes; genomics consumables; and Gene and Cell Therapy.

