Daré Bioscience (NASDAQ:DARE) Stock Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $1.67

Daré Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:DARE – Get Rating) shares passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1.67 and traded as low as $1.47. Daré Bioscience shares last traded at $1.50, with a volume of 1,251,646 shares changing hands.
Several analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Daré Bioscience from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Brookline Capital Management restated a “buy” rating on shares of Daré Bioscience in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price target on shares of Daré Bioscience in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th.
The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.67.
About Daré Bioscience (NASDAQ:DARE)
Daré Bioscience, Inc operates as a healthcare company, which engages in the development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products in women’s reproductive health. Its products include Ovaprene and Topical Sildenafil. The company was founded by Sabrina Martucci Johnson, Lisa Walters-Hoffert and Roger L.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Daré Bioscience (DARE)
- James River Group Stock is Worth Taking a Closer Look
- 2 Intriguing Stock Splits to Buy Now
- Consensus Is These 3 Stocks Are Strong Buys
- 3 Buy The Dip Opportunities From China
- 3 Great Tech Stocks Under $15: Buy Now, While Tech is Down
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Daré Bioscience Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Daré Bioscience and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.