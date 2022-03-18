Daré Bioscience (NASDAQ:DARE) Stock Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $1.67

Daré Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:DARE – Get Rating) shares passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1.67 and traded as low as $1.47. Daré Bioscience shares last traded at $1.50, with a volume of 1,251,646 shares changing hands.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Daré Bioscience from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Brookline Capital Management restated a “buy” rating on shares of Daré Bioscience in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price target on shares of Daré Bioscience in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th.

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.67.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DARE. Interwest Venture Management Co. boosted its stake in shares of Daré Bioscience by 23.2% during the 3rd quarter. Interwest Venture Management Co. now owns 62,065 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 11,697 shares in the last quarter. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Daré Bioscience by 131.1% during the 3rd quarter. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC now owns 23,105 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 13,105 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Daré Bioscience during the 3rd quarter worth $45,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Daré Bioscience during the 4th quarter worth $60,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Daré Bioscience by 19.7% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 310,318 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $586,000 after acquiring an additional 51,075 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 6.45% of the company’s stock.

Daré Bioscience, Inc operates as a healthcare company, which engages in the development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products in women's reproductive health. Its products include Ovaprene and Topical Sildenafil.

