Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) Now Covered by Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group

Equities research analysts at Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group started coverage on shares of Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Friday, Briefing.com reports. The firm set a “neutral” rating and a $136.00 price target on the stock. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group’s target price suggests a potential downside of 1.26% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Citigroup raised their price objective on Datadog from $180.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Datadog from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Datadog from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $212.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on shares of Datadog from $175.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Datadog from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Datadog currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $183.76.

Get Datadog alerts:

DDOG stock opened at $137.74 on Friday. Datadog has a 52 week low of $69.73 and a 52 week high of $199.68. The company has a market capitalization of $43.24 billion, a PE ratio of -1,967.43 and a beta of 1.12. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $145.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $156.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 3.54 and a current ratio of 3.54.

Datadog ( NASDAQ:DDOG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.09. Datadog had a negative net margin of 2.02% and a negative return on equity of 0.58%. The firm had revenue of $326.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $291.42 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.01) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 83.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Datadog will post -0.24 EPS for the current year.

In other Datadog news, General Counsel Kerry Acocella sold 268 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.83, for a total transaction of $42,298.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Matthew Jacobson sold 161,292 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.34, for a total transaction of $25,377,683.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 723,245 shares of company stock valued at $113,303,515. 20.23% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of DDOG. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new stake in Datadog in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in shares of Datadog by 88.9% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the period. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. bought a new stake in Datadog in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new position in Datadog during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Zullo Investment Group Inc. bought a new position in Datadog in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.06% of the company’s stock.

About Datadog (Get Rating)

Datadog, Inc provides monitoring and analytics platform for developers, information technology operations teams, and business users in the cloud in North America and internationally. The company's SaaS platform integrates and automates infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring, log management, and security monitoring to provide real-time observability of customers technology stack.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Datadog Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Datadog and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.