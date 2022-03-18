Definitive Healthcare (NASDAQ:DH) Updates Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

Definitive Healthcare (NASDAQ:DH – Get Rating) issued an update on its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.020-$0.040 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.050. The company issued revenue guidance of $47 million-$49 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $46.63 million.Definitive Healthcare also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $0.220-$0.260 EPS.

DH traded up $1.21 on Friday, hitting $24.57. The company had a trading volume of 22,028 shares, compared to its average volume of 753,393. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.94. Definitive Healthcare has a 1-year low of $18.15 and a 1-year high of $50.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a current ratio of 2.20.

Definitive Healthcare (NASDAQ:DH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04. As a group, analysts anticipate that Definitive Healthcare will post 0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays reduced their price target on Definitive Healthcare from $26.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised Definitive Healthcare from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity Group raised Definitive Healthcare from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Definitive Healthcare in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. They set a buy rating and a $36.00 price target for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Definitive Healthcare from $30.00 to $24.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $36.55.

In other Definitive Healthcare news, CFO Richard Douglas Booth acquired 2,374 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $21.06 per share, with a total value of $49,996.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DH. Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new stake in Definitive Healthcare during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Definitive Healthcare by 81.6% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 509 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in shares of Definitive Healthcare in the 3rd quarter worth $142,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new stake in Definitive Healthcare in the 4th quarter worth $169,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Definitive Healthcare during the 4th quarter valued at about $173,000. 97.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Definitive Healthcare Corp. provides healthcare commercial intelligence. The company’s SaaS platform creates new paths in the healthcare market. Definitive Healthcare Corp. is based in FRAMINGHAM, Mass.

