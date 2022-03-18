Del Taco Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ:TACO) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Del Taco Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ:TACO – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $13.76.
Several analysts have recently weighed in on TACO shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Del Taco Restaurants in a report on Friday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group cut Del Taco Restaurants from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $14.00 to $12.51 in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Benchmark cut Del Taco Restaurants from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Del Taco Restaurants from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th.
Del Taco Restaurants stock opened at $12.51 on Friday. Del Taco Restaurants has a fifty-two week low of $7.34 and a fifty-two week high of $12.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a current ratio of 0.19. The company has a market capitalization of $455.26 million, a P/E ratio of 23.60 and a beta of 2.06. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.61.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TACO. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Del Taco Restaurants in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,042,000. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Del Taco Restaurants in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,574,000. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of Del Taco Restaurants by 423.4% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 63,871 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $796,000 after acquiring an additional 51,667 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new stake in shares of Del Taco Restaurants in the 4th quarter worth approximately $710,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new stake in shares of Del Taco Restaurants in the 4th quarter worth approximately $125,000. Institutional investors own 83.29% of the company’s stock.
About Del Taco Restaurants
Del Taco Restaurants, Inc engages in developing, franchising, owning, and operating dining place. It features made-to-order cuisine both Mexican inspired and American classic dishes. Its menu includes tacos and burritos, Double Del cheeseburgers, crinkle-cut fries, and milkshakes. The company was founded by Ed Hackbarth and David Jameson in 1964 and is headquartered in Lake Forest, CA.
