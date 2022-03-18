Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) Shares Sold by Trek Financial LLC

Trek Financial LLC reduced its holdings in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL – Get Rating) by 41.7% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 6,608 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 4,722 shares during the quarter. Trek Financial LLC’s holdings in Delta Air Lines were worth $258,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Delta Air Lines during the third quarter valued at about $43,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Delta Air Lines by 175.0% during the fourth quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,100 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC grew its position in Delta Air Lines by 163.0% during the third quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC now owns 1,210 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares during the period. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Delta Air Lines during the third quarter valued at about $57,000. Finally, CX Institutional grew its position in Delta Air Lines by 33.0% during the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 1,514 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 376 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE DAL opened at $37.15 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $39.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.90. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a 52-week low of $29.75 and a 52-week high of $51.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 88.45 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.47.

Delta Air Lines ( NYSE:DAL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 12th. The transportation company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.07. Delta Air Lines had a negative return on equity of 125.82% and a net margin of 0.93%. The firm had revenue of $9.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.29 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($2.53) earnings per share. Delta Air Lines’s revenue for the quarter was up 138.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post 1.93 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wolfe Research raised Delta Air Lines from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Delta Air Lines from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Barclays decreased their target price on Delta Air Lines from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Delta Air Lines from $62.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Delta Air Lines from $39.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.81.

In other Delta Air Lines news, SVP William C. Carroll sold 3,580 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.08, for a total transaction of $143,486.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

Delta Air Lines, Inc engages in the provision of scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo. It operates through the Airline and Refinery segments. The Airline segment provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo. The Refinery segment consists of jet fuel and non-jet fuel products.

