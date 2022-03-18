DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 4,130,000 shares, a growth of 16.0% from the February 13th total of 3,560,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,840,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.2 days. Currently, 1.9% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA stock opened at $48.76 on Friday. DENTSPLY SIRONA has a 52 week low of $47.40 and a 52 week high of $69.54. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $53.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $55.43. The firm has a market cap of $10.61 billion, a PE ratio of 25.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, February 27th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by ($0.03). DENTSPLY SIRONA had a return on equity of 12.51% and a net margin of 9.90%. The firm had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.87 EPS. DENTSPLY SIRONA’s revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that DENTSPLY SIRONA will post 3.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 8th. Investors of record on Friday, March 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. This is a positive change from DENTSPLY SIRONA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 24th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.03%. DENTSPLY SIRONA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.92%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new position in DENTSPLY SIRONA during the 4th quarter worth about $117,842,000. JustInvest LLC lifted its stake in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 57.0% during the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 7,248 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $404,000 after acquiring an additional 2,632 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,700,553 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $987,514,000 after purchasing an additional 709,095 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 26.6% in the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 5,102 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $285,000 after purchasing an additional 1,071 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SkyView Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in DENTSPLY SIRONA in the 4th quarter valued at about $228,000. 97.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently commented on XRAY. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $78.00 to $67.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 18th. HC Wainwright dropped their target price on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $66.00 to $58.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $68.00 to $67.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Barrington Research dropped their target price on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $79.00 to $72.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on DENTSPLY SIRONA in a report on Monday, January 31st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $62.00 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.00.

Dentsply Sirona, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, sales and distribution of professional dental products and technologies. It operates through the following segments: Technologies and Equipment and Consumables. The Technologies and Equipment segments comprises dental technology, equipment and healthcare consumable products such as dental implants, laboratory dental products, computer-aided design and computer-aided manufacturing systems, imaging systems, treatment centers and consumable medical device products.

