Desktop Metal (NYSE:DM) Shares Gap Down to $4.99

Shares of Desktop Metal, Inc. (NYSE:DM – Get Rating) gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $4.99, but opened at $4.85. Desktop Metal shares last traded at $5.09, with a volume of 115,798 shares changing hands.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on DM shares. Lake Street Capital raised Desktop Metal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, January 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Desktop Metal from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Desktop Metal from $11.00 to $6.00 in a report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.75.

Get Desktop Metal alerts:

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.95. The company has a current ratio of 9.78, a quick ratio of 9.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

In related news, CEO Ric Fulop bought 128,850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $4.08 per share, for a total transaction of $525,708.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, Director Leo J. Jr. Hindery sold 300,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.06, for a total value of $1,518,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 19.25% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of DM. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Desktop Metal in the third quarter worth $37,000. Harbour Investments Inc. raised its position in shares of Desktop Metal by 498.8% in the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 6,257 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 5,212 shares in the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. raised its position in shares of Desktop Metal by 73.6% in the fourth quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 8,058 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 3,416 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Desktop Metal in the third quarter worth $60,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of Desktop Metal by 515.9% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 9,546 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 7,996 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.85% of the company’s stock.

About Desktop Metal (NYSE:DM)

Desktop Metal, Inc manufactures and sells additive manufacturing solutions for engineers, designers, and manufacturers in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia- Pacific. The company offers Production System, an industrial manufacturing solution; Shop System, a turnkey binder jetting platform for machine and job shops; Studio System, an office metal 3D printing system; and Fiber, a desktop 3D printer.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Desktop Metal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Desktop Metal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.