Destination XL Group (OTCMKTS:DXLG) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Destination XL Group (OTCMKTS:DXLG – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Destination XL Group had a return on equity of 154.27% and a net margin of 8.85%. Destination XL Group updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.

Destination XL Group stock traded up $0.51 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $5.09. The stock had a trading volume of 1,236,118 shares, compared to its average volume of 468,173. The stock has a market capitalization of $321.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.96 and a beta of 1.61. Destination XL Group has a 1-year low of $0.66 and a 1-year high of $8.99. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $4.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.95.

In other news, CMO Ujjwal Dhoot sold 10,000 shares of Destination XL Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.48, for a total value of $54,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO John F. Cooney sold 15,000 shares of Destination XL Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.00, for a total value of $90,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 20.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Destination XL Group in the 4th quarter worth $80,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Destination XL Group in the 3rd quarter worth $82,000. State Street Corp bought a new stake in shares of Destination XL Group in the 4th quarter worth $101,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Destination XL Group in the 3rd quarter worth $132,000. Finally, Walleye Trading LLC bought a new stake in shares of Destination XL Group in the 4th quarter worth $138,000. 50.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Destination XL Group, Inc engages in the retail of specialty products. It offers shirts, pants, shorts, outerwear, activewear, suiting, underwear and lounge, shoes, and accessories. It distributes its products under the following brand names: Destination X, DXL, DXL Men’s Apparel, DXL Outlets, Casual Male XL, and Casual Male XL Outlets.

