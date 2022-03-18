Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Analysts Give HelloFresh (ETR:HFG) a €89.00 Price Target

HelloFresh (ETR:HFG – Get Rating) has been assigned a €89.00 ($97.80) target price by equities research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research note issued on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price points to a potential upside of 131.89% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on HFG. Kepler Capital Markets set a €94.10 ($103.41) price objective on HelloFresh in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €47.00 ($51.65) price objective on HelloFresh in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €114.00 ($125.27) price objective on HelloFresh in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Berenberg Bank set a €75.00 ($82.42) target price on HelloFresh in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Oddo Bhf set a €88.00 ($96.70) target price on HelloFresh in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €82.01 ($90.12).

HelloFresh stock traded down €1.46 ($1.60) during trading on Friday, reaching €38.38 ($42.18). 1,179,644 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 33,734. HelloFresh has a 52-week low of €33.41 ($36.71) and a 52-week high of €97.50 ($107.14). The company has a market capitalization of $6.67 billion and a P/E ratio of 27.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.50, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is €50.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is €70.47.

HelloFresh SE delivers meal kit solutions to prepare home-cooked meals using its recipes. The company offers premium meals, double portions, and others, as well as add-ons, such as soups, snacks, fruit boxes, desserts, ready-made meals, and seasonal boxes. It also sells meal-kits through vending machines.

