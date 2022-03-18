Deutsche EuroShop (OTCMKTS:DHRPY) Trading Down 18.7%

Deutsche EuroShop AG (OTCMKTS:DHRPY – Get Rating)’s share price fell 18.7% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $4.88 and last traded at $4.88. 271 shares were traded during trading, The stock had previously closed at $6.00.
Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Deutsche EuroShop to €17.50 ($19.23) in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th.
The firm has a fifty day moving average of $5.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.99.
Deutsche EuroShop AG is a German-based international real estate investment company headquartered in Hamburg. It is the largest German investor in shopping centers, and the country's only publicly traded company to do so exclusively. At the end of 2010 the firm held investments in 18 properties, of which 14 were in Germany, two in Poland and one each in Austria and Hungary.
