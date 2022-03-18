Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN) Shares Sold by Endurance Wealth Management Inc.

Endurance Wealth Management Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Get Rating) by 94.8% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,883 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 34,400 shares during the quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Devon Energy were worth $83,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. increased its position in Devon Energy by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. now owns 176,290 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $7,761,000 after buying an additional 2,095 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Investments LLC boosted its stake in Devon Energy by 10.4% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Investments LLC now owns 272,402 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $11,999,000 after purchasing an additional 25,659 shares in the last quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. grew its position in Devon Energy by 56.1% during the 4th quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 20,355 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $897,000 after purchasing an additional 7,319 shares during the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. grew its position in Devon Energy by 38.8% during the 4th quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 210,555 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $9,274,000 after purchasing an additional 58,870 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kovack Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Devon Energy in the fourth quarter worth $462,000. 88.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on DVN shares. Citigroup upped their target price on Devon Energy from $39.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Devon Energy from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Devon Energy from $53.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Devon Energy from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Devon Energy from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.60.

In other Devon Energy news, EVP Tana K. Cashion sold 17,455 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.41, for a total transaction of $1,019,546.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Jeffrey L. Ritenour sold 55,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.35, for a total transaction of $3,209,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 130,108 shares of company stock worth $7,660,834 in the last three months. 0.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

DVN stock opened at $57.52 on Friday. Devon Energy Co. has a 52-week low of $20.14 and a 52-week high of $63.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market cap of $38.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.79, a PEG ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 2.80. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $53.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.99.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The energy company reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.18. Devon Energy had a return on equity of 26.76% and a net margin of 23.60%. The company had revenue of $4.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.56 billion. On average, analysts anticipate that Devon Energy Co. will post 6.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 14th will be given a dividend of $1.00 per share. This is a positive change from Devon Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.84. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 11th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.95%. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 95.92%.

Devon Energy Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties. It develops and operates Delaware Basin, Eagle Ford, Heavy Oil, Baarnett Shale, STACK, and Rockies Oil. The company was founded by J. Larry Nichols and John W. Nichols in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, OK.

