DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $11.700-$13.100 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $11.310. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Shares of DKS stock opened at $111.34 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $110.25 and its 200 day moving average is $118.64. DICK’S Sporting Goods has a one year low of $72.13 and a one year high of $147.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.88. The company has a market capitalization of $9.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.70.

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 8th. The sporting goods retailer reported $3.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.54 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $3.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.31 billion. DICK’S Sporting Goods had a net margin of 12.36% and a return on equity of 60.28%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.43 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that DICK’S Sporting Goods will post 12.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 18th will be paid a $0.488 dividend. This represents a $1.95 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.75%. This is a positive change from DICK’S Sporting Goods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 17th. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s dividend payout ratio is 12.61%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on DKS shares. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $161.00 to $170.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Morgan Stanley reissued a buy rating and set a $144.00 price objective on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in a report on Friday, November 26th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $168.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, DA Davidson lowered their price target on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $165.00 to $147.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, DICK’S Sporting Goods presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $136.56.

In related news, SVP Julie Lodge-Jarrett sold 9,139 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.02, for a total transaction of $996,333.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Navdeep Gupta sold 18,947 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.15, for a total value of $2,030,171.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 33,586 shares of company stock worth $3,656,361 in the last ninety days. 30.09% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DKS. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 104.7% during the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,523 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $175,000 after purchasing an additional 779 shares during the last quarter. Forum Financial Management LP purchased a new stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods in the fourth quarter valued at about $221,000. Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods in the fourth quarter valued at about $484,000. JustInvest LLC raised its stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 74.7% in the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 5,619 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $646,000 after buying an additional 2,402 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 85.8% in the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,690 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $654,000 after buying an additional 2,628 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.06% of the company’s stock.

Dick’s Sporting Goods, Inc engages in the retail of an extensive assortment of authentic sports equipment, apparel, footwear, and accessories through a blend of associates, in-store services, and unique specialty shop-in-shops. The company was founded by Richard T. Stack in 1948 and is headquartered in Coraopolis, PA.

