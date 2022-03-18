Digi International (NASDAQ:DGII) Shares Cross Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Digi International Inc. (NASDAQ:DGII – Get Rating)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $20.37. Digi International shares last traded at $20.33, with a volume of 98,292 shares changing hands.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on shares of Digi International from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on shares of Digi International from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Digi International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Digi International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Digi International presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.25.

The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $21.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $720.44 million, a PE ratio of 60.56, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.55.

Digi International ( NASDAQ:DGII Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The technology company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.04). Digi International had a return on equity of 2.54% and a net margin of 3.71%. The business had revenue of $84.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $82.96 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.01) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Digi International Inc. will post 1.26 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Digi International by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 619,006 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $15,208,000 after acquiring an additional 11,261 shares during the period. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH grew its stake in Digi International by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 553,055 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $13,589,000 after acquiring an additional 42,508 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Digi International by 35.0% in the 4th quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 493,117 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $12,116,000 after acquiring an additional 127,725 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Digi International by 13.1% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 370,320 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,784,000 after acquiring an additional 43,002 shares during the period. Finally, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC grew its stake in Digi International by 41.0% in the 4th quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 175,131 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,303,000 after acquiring an additional 50,906 shares during the period. 87.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Digi International Company Profile (NASDAQ:DGII)

Digi International, Inc provides business and mission-critical Internet of Things (IoT) connectivity products, services and solutions. It operates through the following segments: IoT Products and Services, and IoT Solutions. The IoT Products and Services segment offers products and services that help original equipment manufacturers, enterprise and government customers create and deploy, secure IoT connectivity solutions.

