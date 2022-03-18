Dimensional International Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIV) Shares Bought by Wealth Architects LLC

Wealth Architects LLC boosted its holdings in Dimensional International Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIV – Get Rating) by 8.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 580,832 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 46,328 shares during the quarter. Dimensional International Value ETF comprises 3.3% of Wealth Architects LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Wealth Architects LLC’s holdings in Dimensional International Value ETF were worth $19,063,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in DFIV. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Dimensional International Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $45,000. Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Dimensional International Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $56,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC acquired a new stake in Dimensional International Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $56,000. Finally, Bartlett & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in Dimensional International Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $74,000.

NYSEARCA:DFIV opened at $33.20 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $33.83. Dimensional International Value ETF has a 12-month low of $30.59 and a 12-month high of $35.63.

