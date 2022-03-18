Dimensional International Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIV) Shares Sold by Lutz Financial Services LLC

Lutz Financial Services LLC lessened its position in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIV – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,145 shares of the company’s stock after selling 409 shares during the period. Lutz Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Dimensional International Value ETF were worth $989,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DFIV. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in Dimensional International Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC purchased a new position in Dimensional International Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $45,000. Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $56,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC purchased a new position in Dimensional International Value ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $56,000. Finally, Bartlett & Co. LLC purchased a new position in Dimensional International Value ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $74,000.

Get Dimensional International Value ETF alerts:

Dimensional International Value ETF stock opened at $33.20 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $33.83. Dimensional International Value ETF has a 12-month low of $30.59 and a 12-month high of $35.63.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFIV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional International Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIV – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional International Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional International Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.