Dine Brands Global (DIN) – Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

Dine Brands Global (NYSE: DIN) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

3/10/2022 – Dine Brands Global had its price target raised by analysts at Truist Financial Co. from $112.00 to $114.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/8/2022 – Dine Brands Global was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

3/3/2022 – Dine Brands Global had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from $100.00 to $95.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

3/3/2022 – Dine Brands Global had its price target lowered by analysts at Raymond James from $105.00 to $95.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

3/3/2022 – Dine Brands Global had its price target lowered by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $99.00 to $87.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/3/2022 – Dine Brands Global had its price target lowered by analysts at MKM Partners from $92.00 to $80.00.

3/3/2022 – Dine Brands Global had its price target lowered by analysts at KeyCorp from $95.00 to $90.00.

2/28/2022 – Dine Brands Global had its price target raised by analysts at KeyCorp from $84.00 to $95.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

2/25/2022 – Dine Brands Global had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Wedbush. They now have a $105.00 price target on the stock.

1/26/2022 – Dine Brands Global had its price target lowered by analysts at Raymond James from $115.00 to $105.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

1/24/2022 – Dine Brands Global was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “Dine Brands Global, Inc. is a full-service dining company. It operates and franchises restaurants under both the Applebee’s Neighborhood Grill & Bar and IHOP brands. The company’s Applebee’s restaurants offer casual food, drinks, casual dining, and table services and IHOP restaurants provide full table services, and food and beverage offerings. Dine Brands Global, Inc. formerly known as Dine Equity Inc., is headquartered in Glendale, California. “

1/21/2022 – Dine Brands Global had its price target lowered by analysts at KeyCorp from $110.00 to $84.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

Shares of NYSE:DIN opened at $76.96 on Friday. Dine Brands Global, Inc. has a 12-month low of $61.38 and a 12-month high of $100.70. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $73.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $78.54. The company has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a PE ratio of 13.57 and a beta of 1.99.

Get Dine Brands Global Inc alerts:

Dine Brands Global (NYSE:DIN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The restaurant operator reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.05. Dine Brands Global had a negative return on equity of 40.90% and a net margin of 10.92%. The company had revenue of $229.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $236.67 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.39 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Dine Brands Global, Inc. will post 6.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 21st will be paid a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 18th. This is a positive change from Dine Brands Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Dine Brands Global’s payout ratio is currently 28.22%.

In other Dine Brands Global news, Director Larry Alan Kay sold 1,950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.47, for a total transaction of $141,316.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 2.72% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DIN. Divisadero Street Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Dine Brands Global in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Consolidated Planning Corp acquired a new position in Dine Brands Global in the third quarter valued at approximately $58,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Dine Brands Global in the third quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in Dine Brands Global in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $173,000. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. lifted its stake in Dine Brands Global by 21.6% during the third quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 2,420 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $197,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.47% of the company’s stock.

Dine Brands Global, Inc owns and franchises casual and family dining restaurants. It operates through the following segments: Franchise, Rental, Company Restaurant, and Financing Operations. The Franchise Operations segment consists of royalties, fees, and other income for Applebee’s and IHOP franchised and area licensed restaurants.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Dine Brands Global Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dine Brands Global Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.