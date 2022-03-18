Dingdong (Cayman) (NYSE:DDL) Shares Gap Up to $3.79

Dingdong (Cayman) Limited (NYSE:DDL – Get Rating) gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $3.79, but opened at $3.91. Dingdong (Cayman) shares last traded at $3.91, with a volume of 6,697 shares traded.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on DDL shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Dingdong (Cayman) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.50 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Dingdong (Cayman) from $21.00 to $2.50 in a research note on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.00.

Get Dingdong (Cayman) alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company’s 50 day moving average is $6.01 and its 200 day moving average is $16.45.

Dingdong (Cayman) ( NYSE:DDL Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported ($0.80) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $860.48 million for the quarter. As a group, analysts forecast that Dingdong will post -1.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in Dingdong (Cayman) in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Dingdong (Cayman) in the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Dingdong (Cayman) during the 4th quarter worth approximately $191,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in Dingdong (Cayman) during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $402,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in Dingdong (Cayman) by 8,965.9% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 33,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $538,000 after purchasing an additional 32,905 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.11% of the company’s stock.

About Dingdong (Cayman) (NYSE:DDL)

Dingdong (Cayman) Limited operates an e-commerce company in China. It offers vegetables, meat and eggs, fruits, and seafood products, as well as ready-to-eat, ready-to-cook, and ready-to-heat products; and dairy and bakery products, oil and seasonings, prepared meals, rice, noodles and other wheaten products, pre-packaged foods, drinks and liquor, flowers and green plants, and home care and personal care products.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Dingdong (Cayman) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dingdong (Cayman) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.