Diversified Healthcare Trust (NASDAQ:DHC) Stock Price Down 4.5%

Diversified Healthcare Trust (NASDAQ:DHC – Get Rating) fell 4.5% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $2.95 and last traded at $2.95. 32,548 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 1,535,238 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.09.

A number of brokerages recently commented on DHC. StockNews.com upgraded Diversified Healthcare Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Diversified Healthcare Trust from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. B. Riley dropped their price objective on Diversified Healthcare Trust from $7.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Diversified Healthcare Trust from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.25.

The company has a market capitalization of $695.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $3.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.22.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 24th were paid a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 21st. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.37%. Diversified Healthcare Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.41%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Two Sigma Securities LLC bought a new position in Diversified Healthcare Trust in the third quarter valued at about $39,000. M&T Bank Corp bought a new position in Diversified Healthcare Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $46,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new position in Diversified Healthcare Trust in the third quarter valued at about $47,000. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in Diversified Healthcare Trust by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 56,733 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 3,925 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MQS Management LLC bought a new position in Diversified Healthcare Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.68% of the company’s stock.

About Diversified Healthcare Trust (NASDAQ:DHC)

Diversified Healthcare Trust is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership of senior living communities, medical office buildings, and wellness centers. It operates through the following segments: Office Portfolio, Senior Housing Operating Portfolio (SHOP), and Non-Segment. The Office Portfolio segment consists of medical office properties leased to medical providers and other medical related businesses, as well as life science properties leased to biotech laboratories and other similar tenants.

