Docebo (NASDAQ:DCBO) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Docebo Inc. (NASDAQ:DCBO – Get Rating) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 10,413 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 91% from the previous session’s volume of 111,917 shares.The stock last traded at $41.49 and had previously closed at $38.52.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Docebo in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. CIBC dropped their price objective on shares of Docebo from C$125.00 to C$102.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on shares of Docebo from $80.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Friday, March 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $90.11.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $50.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $66.30. The company has a market cap of $1.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -115.90 and a beta of 2.36.

Docebo ( NASDAQ:DCBO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $29.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.46 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.12) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 58.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Docebo Inc. will post -0.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DCBO. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its stake in Docebo by 15.4% in the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Docebo by 44.1% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 289 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Docebo in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Scotia Capital Inc. increased its stake in shares of Docebo by 13.5% in the third quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 4,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $315,000 after purchasing an additional 515 shares during the period. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its position in shares of Docebo by 20.7% during the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 3,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,000 after purchasing an additional 555 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.84% of the company’s stock.

Docebo Inc provides a cloud-based learning management system to train internal and external workforces, partners, and customers in North America, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific region. Its platform helps customers to centralize learning materials from peer enterprises and learners into one learning management system to expedite and enrich the learning process, increase productivity, and grow teams uniformly.

