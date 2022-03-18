DocGo (NASDAQ:DCGO) Rating Reiterated by Needham & Company LLC

DocGo (NASDAQ:DCGO – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by Needham & Company LLC in a report issued on Wednesday, TipRanks reports. They currently have a $14.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price objective points to a potential upside of 62.22% from the company’s current price.
Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. assumed coverage on DocGo in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays assumed coverage on DocGo in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on DocGo in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock. Northland Securities lifted their price objective on DocGo from $16.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut DocGo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.38.
NASDAQ:DCGO opened at $8.63 on Wednesday. DocGo has a 52 week low of $5.63 and a 52 week high of $11.86. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.13.
About DocGo (Get Rating)
Motion Acquisition Corp. has entered into a definitive merger agreement with Ambulnz Inc
