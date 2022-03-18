Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.55

Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, March 17th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 5th will be given a dividend of 0.55 per share on Tuesday, April 19th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.99%. This is a positive change from Dollar General’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42.

Dollar General has raised its dividend by 12.8% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 6 years. Dollar General has a dividend payout ratio of 13.7% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Dollar General to earn $11.01 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.68 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 15.3%.

Get Dollar General alerts:

Shares of Dollar General stock opened at $221.94 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $51.43 billion, a PE ratio of 21.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.58. Dollar General has a 52 week low of $173.50 and a 52 week high of $240.14. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $207.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $216.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Dollar General ( NYSE:DG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 17th. The company reported $2.57 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $2.57. The firm had revenue of $8.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.71 billion. Dollar General had a return on equity of 38.74% and a net margin of 7.19%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.62 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Dollar General will post 10.17 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Toroso Investments LLC increased its holdings in Dollar General by 22.0% during the 4th quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 5,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,241,000 after acquiring an additional 951 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its holdings in Dollar General by 44.1% in the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 4,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,160,000 after buying an additional 1,505 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Dollar General in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $607,000. Colony Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Dollar General by 86.8% during the fourth quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 2,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $544,000 after purchasing an additional 1,071 shares during the period. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dollar General during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $446,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.95% of the company’s stock.

Dollar General declared that its board has approved a share buyback program on Thursday, December 2nd that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to repurchase up to 3.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on DG shares. Morgan Stanley downgraded Dollar General from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $250.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $250.00 target price on shares of Dollar General in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Dollar General from $270.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Dollar General from $230.00 to $242.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Dollar General from $220.00 to $255.00 in a research report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $241.44.

Dollar General Company Profile (Get Rating)

Dollar General Corp. engages in the operation of merchandise stores. Its offerings include food, snacks, health and beauty aids, cleaning supplies, basic apparel, housewares, and seasonal items. It sells brands including Clorox, Energizer, Procter & Gamble, Hanes, Coca-Cola, Mars, Unilever, Nestle, Kimberly-Clark, Kellogg’s, General Mills, and PepsiCo The company was founded by J.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Dollar General Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dollar General and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.