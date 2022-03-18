Dollar General (NYSE:DG) Price Target Cut to $263.00

Dollar General (NYSE:DG – Get Rating) had its target price cut by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $272.00 to $263.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on DG. Morgan Stanley downgraded Dollar General from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $250.00 to $225.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Dollar General from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $220.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Dollar General from $251.00 to $230.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 28th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a buy rating and issued a $250.00 target price on shares of Dollar General in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial assumed coverage on Dollar General in a report on Thursday, January 13th. They issued a hold rating and a $228.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $239.56.

Shares of NYSE DG opened at $221.94 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $51.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.15. The business has a 50-day moving average of $208.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $216.57. Dollar General has a 1 year low of $173.50 and a 1 year high of $240.14.

Dollar General ( NYSE:DG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 17th. The company reported $2.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.57. The company had revenue of $8.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.71 billion. Dollar General had a return on equity of 38.74% and a net margin of 7.19%. Dollar General’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.62 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Dollar General will post 10.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Dollar General declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Thursday, December 2nd that allows the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to reacquire up to 3.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 5th will be given a dividend of $0.55 per share. This is a boost from Dollar General’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.99%. Dollar General’s payout ratio is presently 16.45%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,399,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,339,132,000 after acquiring an additional 283,983 shares during the period. Capital World Investors grew its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 14.5% in the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 15,746,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,340,499,000 after acquiring an additional 1,990,714 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,983,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,354,334,000 after acquiring an additional 176,588 shares during the period. Capital International Investors grew its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 13.6% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 7,176,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,692,445,000 after acquiring an additional 860,616 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,097,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $869,346,000 after acquiring an additional 73,697 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.95% of the company’s stock.

Dollar General Corp. engages in the operation of merchandise stores. Its offerings include food, snacks, health and beauty aids, cleaning supplies, basic apparel, housewares, and seasonal items. It sells brands including Clorox, Energizer, Procter & Gamble, Hanes, Coca-Cola, Mars, Unilever, Nestle, Kimberly-Clark, Kellogg’s, General Mills, and PepsiCo The company was founded by J.

