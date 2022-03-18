Donaldson (NYSE:DCI) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Donaldson (NYSE:DCI – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.660-$2.760 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.670. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.17 billion-$3.28 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.15 billion.

DCI has been the topic of a number of research reports. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Donaldson from $70.00 to $65.00 in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. William Blair restated a market perform rating on shares of Donaldson in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Donaldson from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $62.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, December 13th.

Donaldson stock traded down $0.45 during trading on Friday, reaching $52.16. The company had a trading volume of 5,207 shares, compared to its average volume of 453,556. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 2.06. Donaldson has a 12-month low of $48.52 and a 12-month high of $69.35. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $54.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $57.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.82, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.34.

Donaldson ( NYSE:DCI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $802.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $770.36 million. Donaldson had a net margin of 10.24% and a return on equity of 28.09%. The company’s revenue was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.52 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Donaldson will post 2.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 11th were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 10th. Donaldson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.20%.

In other Donaldson news, insider Peter Joseph Keller sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.01, for a total value of $118,020.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Ajita G. Rajendra sold 8,425 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.59, for a total value of $493,620.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.52% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DCI. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Donaldson by 19.8% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 399,483 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $23,673,000 after acquiring an additional 65,983 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in shares of Donaldson by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 278,134 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $16,482,000 after acquiring an additional 2,654 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Donaldson by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 243,985 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $14,459,000 after purchasing an additional 675 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in Donaldson by 451.4% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 144,946 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,589,000 after acquiring an additional 118,657 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank grew its stake in shares of Donaldson by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 58,083 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,221,000 after buying an additional 279 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.50% of the company’s stock.

Donaldson Company Profile (Get Rating)

Donaldson Co, Inc engages in the manufacture of filtration systems and replacement parts. It operates through the following segments: Engine Products and Industrial Products. The Engine Products segment includes replacement filters for both air and liquid filtration applications, air filtration systems, liquid filtration systems for fuel, lube and hydraulic applications, and exhaust and emissions systems.

