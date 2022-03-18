dormakaba (OTCMKTS:DRRKF) Price Target Cut to CHF 677

dormakaba (OTCMKTS:DRRKFGet Rating) had its price objective trimmed by Credit Suisse Group from CHF 744 to CHF 677 in a research report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Separately, Societe Generale downgraded dormakaba from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:DRRKF opened at $675.00 on Monday. dormakaba has a 52-week low of $675.00 and a 52-week high of $675.00. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $675.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $675.00.

dormakaba Holding AG provides access and security solutions worldwide. The company operates through Access Solutions AMER, Access Solutions APAC, Access Solutions DACH, Access Solutions EMEA, and Key?&?Wall Solutions segments. It offers door hardware products, such as door closer systems, door locks, escape route systems, electrical strikes, and panic hardware systems; entrance systems, including automatic sliding, revolving, swing, and barrier free opening doors, as well as sensor barriers, security interlocks, exit lanes, and turnstiles; and access control systems for corporate, SAP, small and medium enterprises, microenterprises, and residential customers.

