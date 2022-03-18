DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG) Given New $18.00 Price Target at UBS Group

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG – Get Rating) had its target price cut by UBS Group from $44.00 to $18.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. Argus lowered shares of DraftKings from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, March 7th. CBRE Group initiated coverage on shares of DraftKings in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. They set a hold rating and a $36.00 price target for the company. Craig Hallum reduced their price objective on shares of DraftKings from $51.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Moffett Nathanson initiated coverage on shares of DraftKings in a research report on Monday, December 13th. They set a neutral rating and a $36.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of DraftKings from $70.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, DraftKings currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $44.54.

Get DraftKings alerts:

NASDAQ:DKNG opened at $18.99 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $21.18 and a 200 day moving average of $35.51. DraftKings has a 52 week low of $14.97 and a 52 week high of $74.38. The company has a current ratio of 2.96, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

DraftKings ( NASDAQ:DKNG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 18th. The company reported ($0.80) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.82) by $0.02. DraftKings had a negative net margin of 117.53% and a negative return on equity of 75.86%. The company had revenue of $473.33 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $438.46 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.69) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that DraftKings will post -3.89 EPS for the current year.

In other DraftKings news, CFO Jason Park sold 199,081 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.26, for a total transaction of $4,033,381.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Jason Robins sold 338,027 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.58, for a total transaction of $5,266,460.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders purchased 190,000 shares of company stock worth $3,608,000 and sold 1,316,922 shares worth $25,319,815. Insiders own 55.92% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in shares of DraftKings by 666.2% in the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 521 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 453 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of DraftKings in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Widmann Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of DraftKings in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA bought a new position in shares of DraftKings in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its stake in shares of DraftKings by 99.7% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 1,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 607 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.55% of the company’s stock.

DraftKings Company Profile (Get Rating)

DraftKings Inc operates as a digital sports entertainment and gaming company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Business-to-Consumer and Business-to-Business. The company provides users with daily sports, sports betting, and iGaming opportunities. It is also involved in the design, development, and licensing of sports betting and casino gaming platform software for online and retail sportsbook, and casino gaming products.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for DraftKings Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DraftKings and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.