DragonVein Hits Market Capitalization of $1.56 Million (DVC)

DragonVein (DVC) traded 3.6% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on March 18th. Over the last seven days, DragonVein has traded 8.8% higher against the US dollar. DragonVein has a total market cap of $1.56 million and approximately $33,601.00 worth of DragonVein was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DragonVein coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0026 or 0.00000006 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40,599.10 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $297.41 or 0.00732554 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $77.75 or 0.00191500 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000796 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.29 or 0.00005646 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $10.12 or 0.00024932 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0318 or 0.00000056 BTC.

Unbound (UNB) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000014 BTC.

SafeBlast (BLAST) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0341 or 0.00000084 BTC.

DragonVein Coin Profile

DragonVein (DVC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It launched on August 5th, 2011. DragonVein’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 605,026,614 coins. DragonVein’s official Twitter account is @Devtome and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for DragonVein is www.dragonvein.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Devcoin is an ethically inspired project based on the BitCoin crypto-currency and created to help fund open source projects created by programmers, hardware developers, writers, musicians, painters, graphic artists and filmmakers. Participants in the DevCoin economy earn DevCoins in proportion to their project development. Writers earn devcoins by writing, developers earn Devcoins by developing, artists earn DevCoin by creating, and the same follow for every other category including Administrators who apply their time and effort to help organize the DevCoin project and Marketers who earn Devcoins by Marketing. There are 50,000 coins per block, of which 90% goes to funding open source projects. 5,000 are given to miners, 45,000 are given to the people distributing Devcoins to artists and contributors. “

Buying and Selling DragonVein

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DragonVein directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DragonVein should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DragonVein using one of the exchanges listed above.

