Dream Finders Homes (NASDAQ:DFH) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.03 EPS

Dream Finders Homes (NASDAQ:DFH – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.03, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $852.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $842.28 million. Dream Finders Homes had a net margin of 6.66% and a return on equity of 37.92%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 84.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.25 EPS.
NASDAQ DFH opened at $23.02 on Friday. Dream Finders Homes has a 52 week low of $15.25 and a 52 week high of $36.60. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.45.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Dream Finders Homes from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th.
About Dream Finders Homes (Get Rating)
Dream Finders Homes, Inc operates as a holding company for Dream Finders Holdings LLC that engages in homebuilding business in the United States. The company designs, builds, and sells single family attached and detached homes in Jacksonville, Orlando, Denver, the Washington DC metropolitan area, and Austin, as well as in Charlotte and Raleigh.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Dream Finders Homes (DFH)
- James River Group Stock is Worth Taking a Closer Look
- 2 Intriguing Stock Splits to Buy Now
- Consensus Is These 3 Stocks Are Strong Buys
- 3 Buy The Dip Opportunities From China
- 3 Great Tech Stocks Under $15: Buy Now, While Tech is Down
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Dream Finders Homes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dream Finders Homes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.