Dream Finders Homes (NASDAQ:DFH) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.03 EPS

Dream Finders Homes (NASDAQ:DFH – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.03, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $852.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $842.28 million. Dream Finders Homes had a net margin of 6.66% and a return on equity of 37.92%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 84.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.25 EPS.

NASDAQ DFH opened at $23.02 on Friday. Dream Finders Homes has a 52 week low of $15.25 and a 52 week high of $36.60. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.45.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Dream Finders Homes from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DFH. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Dream Finders Homes by 58.4% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 1,254 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Dream Finders Homes by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 89,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,742,000 after purchasing an additional 1,674 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new stake in Dream Finders Homes during the fourth quarter worth about $55,000. Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new stake in Dream Finders Homes during the fourth quarter worth about $64,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Dream Finders Homes by 42.3% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 33,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $581,000 after buying an additional 9,969 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.45% of the company’s stock.

Dream Finders Homes, Inc operates as a holding company for Dream Finders Holdings LLC that engages in homebuilding business in the United States. The company designs, builds, and sells single family attached and detached homes in Jacksonville, Orlando, Denver, the Washington DC metropolitan area, and Austin, as well as in Charlotte and Raleigh.

