DTF Tax-Free Income (NYSE:DTF) Stock Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $14.15

DTF Tax-Free Income Inc. (NYSE:DTF – Get Rating) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $14.15 and traded as low as $12.84. DTF Tax-Free Income shares last traded at $12.98, with a volume of 47,206 shares changing hands.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $13.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.15.

Get DTF Tax-Free Income alerts:

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be issued a $0.0325 dividend. This represents a $0.39 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DTF. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in DTF Tax-Free Income during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in DTF Tax-Free Income during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Aquire Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in DTF Tax-Free Income during the 4th quarter valued at $128,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in DTF Tax-Free Income by 27.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,652 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $130,000 after purchasing an additional 1,865 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quad Cities Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DTF Tax-Free Income during the fourth quarter worth $144,000. 33.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

DTF Tax-Free Income Company Profile (NYSE:DTF)

DTF Tax-Free Income Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Virtus Investment Partners, Inc The fund is managed by Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co It invests primarily in a diversified portfolio of investment grade tax-exempt utility obligations. The fund invests in various sectors, such as water and sewer, electric utilities, prerefunded utilities, pollution control, and nonutilities.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for DTF Tax-Free Income Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DTF Tax-Free Income and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.