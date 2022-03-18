DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD) Price Target Lowered to $90.00 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by equities research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $100.00 to $90.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 18.72% from the company’s current price.
Several other brokerages have also commented on DD. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $98.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 20th. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $96.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $98.00 to $96.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $98.00 to $93.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, DuPont de Nemours has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $95.00.
DD stock opened at $75.81 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.43. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $77.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $75.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. DuPont de Nemours has a 52 week low of $66.37 and a 52 week high of $86.28.
DuPont de Nemours announced that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Tuesday, February 8th that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the basic materials company to buy up to 2.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.
In other DuPont de Nemours news, insider Michael G. Goss sold 1,145 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.50, for a total transaction of $93,317.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Leland Weaver sold 2,183 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.00, for a total transaction of $183,372.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. American Trust bought a new position in DuPont de Nemours in the 4th quarter valued at about $401,000. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT lifted its stake in DuPont de Nemours by 18.6% during the fourth quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT now owns 8,169 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $660,000 after buying an additional 1,283 shares in the last quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in DuPont de Nemours by 35.2% during the fourth quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 6,511 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $526,000 after buying an additional 1,694 shares in the last quarter. City State Bank purchased a new stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours in the fourth quarter worth approximately $272,000. Finally, BOKF NA lifted its position in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 26.0% in the fourth quarter. BOKF NA now owns 25,959 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,097,000 after purchasing an additional 5,352 shares in the last quarter. 69.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About DuPont de Nemours (Get Rating)
DuPont de Nemours, Inc operates as a holding company, engages in the development of specialty materials, chemicals, and agricultural products. It operates through the following segments: Electronics & Industrial, Water & Protection, and Mobility & Materials. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies differentiated materials and systems for a broad range of consumer electronics including mobile devices, television monitors, personal computers and electronics used in a variety of industries.
