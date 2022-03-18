DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD) Price Target Lowered to $90.00 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by equities research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $100.00 to $90.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 18.72% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also commented on DD. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $98.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 20th. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $96.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $98.00 to $96.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $98.00 to $93.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, DuPont de Nemours has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $95.00.

Get DuPont de Nemours alerts:

DD stock opened at $75.81 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.43. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $77.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $75.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. DuPont de Nemours has a 52 week low of $66.37 and a 52 week high of $86.28.

DuPont de Nemours ( NYSE:DD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The basic materials company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.07. DuPont de Nemours had a net margin of 38.83% and a return on equity of 8.29%. The company had revenue of $4.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.02 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.95 EPS. DuPont de Nemours’s revenue was down 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that DuPont de Nemours will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current year.

DuPont de Nemours announced that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Tuesday, February 8th that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the basic materials company to buy up to 2.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In other DuPont de Nemours news, insider Michael G. Goss sold 1,145 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.50, for a total transaction of $93,317.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Leland Weaver sold 2,183 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.00, for a total transaction of $183,372.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. American Trust bought a new position in DuPont de Nemours in the 4th quarter valued at about $401,000. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT lifted its stake in DuPont de Nemours by 18.6% during the fourth quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT now owns 8,169 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $660,000 after buying an additional 1,283 shares in the last quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in DuPont de Nemours by 35.2% during the fourth quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 6,511 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $526,000 after buying an additional 1,694 shares in the last quarter. City State Bank purchased a new stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours in the fourth quarter worth approximately $272,000. Finally, BOKF NA lifted its position in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 26.0% in the fourth quarter. BOKF NA now owns 25,959 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,097,000 after purchasing an additional 5,352 shares in the last quarter. 69.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About DuPont de Nemours (Get Rating)

DuPont de Nemours, Inc operates as a holding company, engages in the development of specialty materials, chemicals, and agricultural products. It operates through the following segments: Electronics & Industrial, Water & Protection, and Mobility & Materials. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies differentiated materials and systems for a broad range of consumer electronics including mobile devices, television monitors, personal computers and electronics used in a variety of industries.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for DuPont de Nemours Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DuPont de Nemours and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.