Dynagas LNG Partners (NYSE:DLNG) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Dynagas LNG Partners (NYSE:DLNG – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The shipping company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Dynagas LNG Partners had a net margin of 34.40% and a return on equity of 17.76%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.22 EPS.

Shares of NYSE DLNG traded up $0.25 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $3.09. The stock had a trading volume of 72,134 shares, compared to its average volume of 109,639. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 5.76 and a current ratio of 5.76. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $3.00 and a 200-day moving average of $3.04. Dynagas LNG Partners has a 12-month low of $2.55 and a 12-month high of $3.72. The company has a market capitalization of $113.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.67.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Dynagas LNG Partners stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Dynagas LNG Partners LP (NYSE:DLNG – Get Rating) by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 305,157 shares of the shipping company’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,061 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.86% of Dynagas LNG Partners worth $1,015,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 7.21% of the company’s stock.

DLNG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Dynagas LNG Partners in a research report on Friday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Dynagas LNG Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th.

About Dynagas LNG Partners

Dynagas LNG Partners LP engages in the provision of seaborne transportation services. It owns and operates liquefied natural gas carriers which are employed to energy companies under multi-year charters. The company was founded on May 30, 2013 and is headquartered in Monaco.

