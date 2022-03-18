Dynavax Technologies (NASDAQ:DVAX) Lowered to D+ at TheStreet

TheStreet cut shares of Dynavax Technologies (NASDAQ:DVAX – Get Rating) from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a report released on Monday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Dynavax Technologies from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on shares of Dynavax Technologies in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. They issued a buy rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Dynavax Technologies from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Dynavax Technologies has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $21.00.

Shares of Dynavax Technologies stock opened at $11.32 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $12.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. Dynavax Technologies has a 52-week low of $7.09 and a 52-week high of $21.39. The company has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.29 and a beta of 1.38.

Dynavax Technologies ( NASDAQ:DVAX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $195.07 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $229.07 million. Dynavax Technologies had a return on equity of 95.00% and a net margin of 17.46%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.14) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Dynavax Technologies will post 1.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Justin Burgess sold 21,490 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.58, for a total value of $227,364.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, COO David F. Novack sold 41,862 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.57, for a total transaction of $442,481.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 170,496 shares of company stock valued at $1,801,527. Company insiders own 11.77% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Credit Suisse AG raised its position in Dynavax Technologies by 34.6% during the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 142,911 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,407,000 after acquiring an additional 36,713 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank raised its position in Dynavax Technologies by 49.4% during the third quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 44,120 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $848,000 after acquiring an additional 14,595 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in Dynavax Technologies during the third quarter worth $1,445,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Dynavax Technologies during the third quarter worth $876,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dynavax Technologies during the third quarter worth $8,935,000. Institutional investors own 80.24% of the company’s stock.

Dynavax Technologies Corp. operates as a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel vaccines and immuno-oncology therapeutics. Its product includes HEPLISAV-B, which prevents infection caused by all known subtypes of hepatitis B virus in adults 18 years of age and older.

