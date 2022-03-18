E.On (FRA:EOAN) Given a €13.00 Price Target by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Analysts

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €13.00 ($14.29) target price on E.On (FRA:EOAN – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on EOAN. Kepler Capital Markets set a €15.00 ($16.48) price objective on shares of E.On in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Jefferies Financial Group set a €9.80 ($10.77) price target on shares of E.On in a report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group set a €12.50 ($13.74) price objective on shares of E.On in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Barclays set a €12.50 ($13.74) price objective on E.On in a research report on Thursday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €13.70 ($15.05) price target on E.On in a research note on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €12.29 ($13.50).

Shares of FRA:EOAN opened at €10.76 ($11.83) on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of €11.76 and a 200-day moving average of €11.37. E.On has a twelve month low of €6.70 ($7.36) and a twelve month high of €10.80 ($11.87).

E.ON SE operates as an energy company in Germany, the United Kingdom, Sweden, Turkey, the Netherlands, Belgium, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Energy Networks and Customer Solutions. The Energy Networks segment operates power and gas distribution networks, as well as provides maintenance, repairs, and related services.

