E.On (FRA:EOAN) PT Set at €13.70 by The Goldman Sachs Group

E.On (FRA:EOAN – Get Rating) has been given a €13.70 ($15.05) price target by research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The Goldman Sachs Group’s target price indicates a potential upside of 27.28% from the stock’s current price.

EOAN has been the subject of several other reports. Berenberg Bank set a €13.00 ($14.29) target price on shares of E.On in a research note on Monday. Kepler Capital Markets set a €15.00 ($16.48) target price on shares of E.On in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €13.00 ($14.29) target price on shares of E.On in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €12.00 ($13.19) target price on shares of E.On in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €12.50 ($13.74) price objective on shares of E.On in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €12.29 ($13.50).

FRA EOAN opened at €10.76 ($11.83) on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is €11.76 and its 200-day moving average price is €11.37. E.On has a 52-week low of €6.70 ($7.36) and a 52-week high of €10.80 ($11.87).

E.ON SE operates as an energy company in Germany, the United Kingdom, Sweden, Turkey, the Netherlands, Belgium, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Energy Networks and Customer Solutions. The Energy Networks segment operates power and gas distribution networks, as well as provides maintenance, repairs, and related services.

