Eagle Ridge Investment Management Acquires New Shares in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Eagle Ridge Investment Management bought a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 746 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $498,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. raised its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 200.0% in the third quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 45 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Core Alternative Capital purchased a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the third quarter worth $27,000. Ellis Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 285.7% in the third quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 54 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. increased its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 57.6% in the third quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 52 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guidance Point Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the third quarter valued at $37,000. 86.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, Director Jim P. Manzi sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $563.95, for a total transaction of $845,925.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

TMO traded up $9.70 during trading on Friday, reaching $572.25. 1,330,615 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,489,952. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $567.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $597.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The company has a market capitalization of $223.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.82. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 1 year low of $434.63 and a 1 year high of $672.34.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The medical research company reported $6.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.27 by $1.27. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 26.34% and a net margin of 19.70%. The business had revenue of $10.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.25 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $7.09 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 22.52 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 16th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This is a boost from Thermo Fisher Scientific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 15th. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s payout ratio is presently 6.17%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on TMO shares. Barclays initiated coverage on Thermo Fisher Scientific in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $700.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 5th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $700.00 to $605.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $609.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Finally, BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $718.00 price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Thermo Fisher Scientific currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $645.31.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc offers life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and service worldwide. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

