Eagle Ridge Investment Management Boosts Stock Holdings in Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. (NASDAQ:REYN)

Eagle Ridge Investment Management raised its holdings in Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. (NASDAQ:REYN – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 357,413 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,641 shares during the period. Eagle Ridge Investment Management’s holdings in Reynolds Consumer Products were worth $11,223,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its stake in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products by 112,200.0% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 1,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,122 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products by 1,574.8% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,622 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its position in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products by 7.2% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 8,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,000 after acquiring an additional 568 shares during the period. PEAK6 Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products in the third quarter valued at approximately $240,000. Finally, Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products in the third quarter valued at approximately $268,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Reynolds Consumer Products alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on REYN shares. TheStreet lowered shares of Reynolds Consumer Products from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Reynolds Consumer Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 12th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Reynolds Consumer Products from $35.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Reynolds Consumer Products from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Reynolds Consumer Products currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.33.

Reynolds Consumer Products stock traded up $0.72 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $30.03. 441,950 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 358,216. Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. has a one year low of $26.50 and a one year high of $32.29. The stock has a market cap of $6.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.50 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 2.28. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $29.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.30.

Reynolds Consumer Products (NASDAQ:REYN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.02. Reynolds Consumer Products had a net margin of 9.14% and a return on equity of 19.85%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.57 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. will post 1.64 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 14th were issued a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 11th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.06%. Reynolds Consumer Products’s payout ratio is 59.74%.

About Reynolds Consumer Products (Get Rating)

Reynolds Consumer Products Inc produces and sells products in cooking, waste and storage, and tableware product categories in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Reynolds Cooking & Baking, Hefty Waste & Storage, Hefty Tableware, and Presto Products. The Reynolds Cooking & Baking segment produces foil, disposable aluminum pans, parchment paper, freezer paper, wax paper, butcher paper, plastic wrap, baking cups, oven bags, and slow cooker liners under the Reynolds Wrap, Reynolds KITCHENS, and E-Z Foil brands in the United States, as well as under the ALCAN brand in Canada and under the Diamond brand internationally.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding REYN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. (NASDAQ:REYN – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Reynolds Consumer Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reynolds Consumer Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.