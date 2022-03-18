Eagle Ridge Investment Management Grows Holdings in Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX)

Eagle Ridge Investment Management grew its stake in Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 186,714 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 801 shares during the quarter. Hologic makes up approximately 1.5% of Eagle Ridge Investment Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Eagle Ridge Investment Management’s holdings in Hologic were worth $14,295,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Hologic by 0.4% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,391,428 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $397,149,000 after acquiring an additional 20,373 shares during the last quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC increased its stake in Hologic by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 4,142,799 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $305,780,000 after buying an additional 26,894 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in Hologic by 102.0% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,645,966 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $199,532,000 after buying an additional 1,336,301 shares during the period. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC increased its stake in Hologic by 187.2% during the 3rd quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 2,519,813 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $185,987,000 after buying an additional 1,642,475 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Hologic by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,068,398 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $152,674,000 after buying an additional 39,395 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.12% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup cut shares of Hologic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $85.00 to $78.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Hologic from $76.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Hologic from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Hologic from $88.00 to $84.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Hologic has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.78.

NASDAQ:HOLX traded up $1.52 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $73.90. 1,407,781 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,404,523. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a 50-day moving average of $71.09 and a 200 day moving average of $73.35. The company has a quick ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Hologic, Inc. has a 1-year low of $60.10 and a 1-year high of $81.04.

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $2.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.97. The firm had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.21 billion. Hologic had a net margin of 31.23% and a return on equity of 48.46%. Hologic’s quarterly revenue was down 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.86 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Hologic, Inc. will post 5.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Hologic news, insider Sean S. Daugherty sold 2,179 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.14, for a total transaction of $155,014.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.54% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hologic, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and supply of diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products dedicated to serve the healthcare needs of women. It operates through the following segments: Breast Health, Diagnostics, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health. The Breast Health segment includes a portfolio of solutions for breast cancer care for radiology, pathology, and surgery.

