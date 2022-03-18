Eagle Ridge Investment Management Lowers Holdings in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO)

Eagle Ridge Investment Management cut its holdings in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Rating) by 3.9% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 77,984 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 3,162 shares during the quarter. Tractor Supply makes up 1.9% of Eagle Ridge Investment Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Eagle Ridge Investment Management’s holdings in Tractor Supply were worth $18,607,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of TSCO. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in Tractor Supply in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $5,655,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its stake in Tractor Supply by 12.7% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 21,480 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,997,000 after acquiring an additional 2,415 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Tractor Supply by 44.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 775,999 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $144,381,000 after acquiring an additional 239,987 shares during the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG increased its stake in Tractor Supply by 24.7% in the 2nd quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 6,603 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,228,000 after acquiring an additional 1,308 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in Tractor Supply by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 510,552 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $94,993,000 after acquiring an additional 19,175 shares during the last quarter. 84.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of TSCO stock traded up $5.48 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $232.60. The stock had a trading volume of 733,455 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,183,417. Tractor Supply has a 12-month low of $166.60 and a 12-month high of $239.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.97. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $217.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $216.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 0.51.

Tractor Supply ( NASDAQ:TSCO Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The specialty retailer reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.09. Tractor Supply had a return on equity of 50.77% and a net margin of 7.83%. The business had revenue of $3.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.23 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.64 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Tractor Supply will post 9.39 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 21st were issued a $0.92 dividend. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.58%. This is a boost from Tractor Supply’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 17th. Tractor Supply’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.69%.

TSCO has been the topic of a number of research reports. Argus raised Tractor Supply from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $255.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 30th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Tractor Supply from $215.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised Tractor Supply from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $235.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Oppenheimer raised Tractor Supply from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $270.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Citigroup raised Tractor Supply from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $230.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $229.75.

In related news, CEO Harry A. Lawton III sold 20,049 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.35, for a total transaction of $4,457,895.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Colin Yankee sold 2,323 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.42, for a total value of $509,712.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 29,031 shares of company stock valued at $6,416,873 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Tractor Supply Co engages in the retail sale of farm and ranch products. It operates retail farm & ranch stores and focuses on supplying the lifestyle needs of recreational farmers and ranchers, as well as tradesmen and small businesses. The firm operates the retail stores under the names: Tractor Supply Company, Del’s Feed & Farm Supply, and Petsense.

