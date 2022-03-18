Eagle Ridge Investment Management Sells 250 Shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Eagle Ridge Investment Management decreased its position in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) by 4.7% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,119 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 250 shares during the period. Eagle Ridge Investment Management’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $965,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its holdings in Texas Instruments by 262.9% in the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 18,111 shares during the last quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 542.9% in the third quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 180 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Texas Instruments during the third quarter worth $35,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Texas Instruments by 369.6% during the third quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 216 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First National Bank of South Miami increased its stake in Texas Instruments by 689.7% in the 4th quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 229 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. 82.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TXN traded down $1.56 during trading on Friday, reaching $176.91. 26,205 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,702,657. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $173.83 and its 200 day moving average is $185.78. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 12 month low of $161.04 and a 12 month high of $202.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $163.39 billion, a PE ratio of 21.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 4.58, a current ratio of 5.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Texas Instruments ( NASDAQ:TXN Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The semiconductor company reported $2.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $4.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.43 billion. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 42.35% and a return on equity of 66.40%. The company’s revenue was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.80 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 9.09 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 31st were given a dividend of $1.15 per share. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 28th. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 55.69%.

In other news, CEO Richard K. Templeton sold 33,469 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.44, for a total transaction of $5,938,739.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Amichai Ron sold 2,037 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.96, for a total transaction of $350,282.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 39,601 shares of company stock worth $6,987,383. Corporate insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on TXN. Raymond James lowered shares of Texas Instruments from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $170.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $180.00 to $170.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on Texas Instruments from $210.00 to $190.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Texas Instruments from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $201.00 price objective for the company in a report on Saturday, January 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Texas Instruments currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $208.68.

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage supervisors, voltage references, and lighting products.

