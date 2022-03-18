Eagle Ridge Investment Management Sells 593 Shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Eagle Ridge Investment Management decreased its holdings in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) by 3.7% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 15,425 shares of the company’s stock after selling 593 shares during the quarter. Eagle Ridge Investment Management’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $2,523,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Johnson Bixby & Associates LLC grew its position in Procter & Gamble by 232.0% during the 3rd quarter. Johnson Bixby & Associates LLC now owns 9,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,377,000 after acquiring an additional 6,884 shares during the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 63,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,919,000 after buying an additional 1,823 shares during the period. Cubic Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 27.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cubic Asset Management LLC now owns 11,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,000,000 after buying an additional 2,531 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 89.0% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 5,034,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $714,668,000 after buying an additional 2,370,989 shares during the period. Finally, Gateway Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Procter & Gamble during the 3rd quarter worth about $595,000. Institutional investors own 63.05% of the company’s stock.

Get Procter & Gamble alerts:

In other news, CFO Andre Schulten sold 1,335 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.51, for a total value of $204,935.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Chairman David S. Taylor sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.07, for a total value of $8,203,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 566,796 shares of company stock valued at $91,098,906 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

PG has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Procter & Gamble from $161.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $145.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $179.00 to $173.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com raised Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $155.50.

PG stock traded up $0.30 during trading on Friday, reaching $150.06. 242 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,001,427. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $156.84 and its 200 day moving average is $151.03. The Procter & Gamble Company has a twelve month low of $127.04 and a twelve month high of $165.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm has a market cap of $363.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 0.47.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 19th. The company reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $20.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.34 billion. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 31.99% and a net margin of 18.52%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.64 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 21st were issued a dividend of $0.8698 per share. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 20th. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.48%.

Procter & Gamble Company Profile (Get Rating)

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty, Grooming, Health Care, Fabric & Home Care, and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment consists of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Procter & Gamble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Procter & Gamble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.